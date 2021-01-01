 Loading…

  5. Candy MAC (28g) - Small Buds

Candy MAC (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Candy MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose. Candy MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted effects.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

