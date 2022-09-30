Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Candy MAC (miracle alien cookies) has all the classic traits associated with a good MAC: dense calyxes, heavy trichome coverage, and a distinct nose. Candy MAC has been reported to have happy, relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted effects.