  5. Chili Verde (28g) - Small Buds

Chili Verde (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Chili Verde is a cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. This strain has a skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell that radiates. The Chili Verde high alleviates the body from muscle tension and stress, great for those with pain in their shoulders and back. A great choice for evening use.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

