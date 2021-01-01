Cookies N Cream (3.5g)
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Cookies N Cream (Starfighter X Girl Scout Cookies) is a hybrid strain that is both calming and energizing. Just as the name suggests, it’s sweet with vanilla, nut, and creamy notes. Cookie N Cream has a high ideal for the hybrid lover. It provides a body high that is long lasting and relaxing, and a head high that is both euphoric and creative.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
