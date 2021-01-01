Double OG Chem (1g)
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Double OG Chem (OG Chem x Double OG Sour) is a heavy hitting Indica that’s great for a long, relaxing, and pain-relieving body high. Reviewers have reported feeling a happy lift while feeling slightly focused and euphoric. This strain has a savory and skunky flavor, and an aroma that is earthy and flowery.
Claybourne Co.
Double OG Chem
