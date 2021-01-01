Fire MAC (28g) - Private Stock
by Claybourne Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Fire MAC (White Fire X MAC) is a balanced hybrid that is slightly Indica leaning. Its crosses were selected for their mind stimulating and physically relaxing genetics It has an overwhelmingly pleasant nose with a prominent floral and citrus aroma.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.