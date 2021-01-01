Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Named for its intriguing taste, Garlic Mints is one bud that any indica lover needs to try at least once in their lives. This bud has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint to it, too! The aroma is very similar, although heavily pungent with sour hints of sharp diesel and pungent spices. The Garlic Mints high has a comfy overtone that will leave you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.
Be the first to review this product.