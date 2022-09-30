Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Named for its intriguing taste, Garlic Mints is one bud that any indica lover needs to try at least once in their lives. This bud has a taste just like savory garlic with a hint of sharp mint to it, too! The aroma is very similar, although heavily pungent with sour hints of sharp diesel and pungent spices. The Garlic Mints high has a comfy overtone that will leave you feeling kicked back and fully relaxed from head to toe.