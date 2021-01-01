About this product
Claybourne Grams 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. _____ Kush Cake is a soothing, indica-dominant hybrid. Carrying the tangy, sweet earthy tones of Wedding Cake, and the fresh, minty undertones of Mint Kush, this strain produces euphoric and relaxing full-body effects.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.
