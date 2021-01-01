About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Lava Cake (Thin Mint GSC X Grape Pie) is a flavor-packed Indica cross, known for its delicious flavor profile and supremely relaxing high. It has an aroma of fresh baked goods with a sweet cake flavor, and is a smooth smoke typical of the Cookies varieties. Expect a powerful sedative high that calms both mind and body.