  5. Magic Melon (28g) - Small Buds
Hybrid

Magic Melon (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Magic Melon (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Magic Melon (28g) - Small Buds

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Named appropriately for its tasty terpene profile and magical effects, Magic Melon is a Sativa leaning hybrid that's sought out for its full-bodied high and fruity flavors.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

Magic Melon

Magic Melon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

