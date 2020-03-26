Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Named appropriately for its tasty terpene profile and magical effects, Magic Melon (Mango Trees X Honeydew Melon X Mango Sherbet) is a Sativa leaning hybrid that's sought out for its full-bodied high and fruity flavors.