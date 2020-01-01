 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Oakland Purple (3.5g)

Oakland Purple (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Oakland Purple (3.5g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Oakland Purple (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ A proprietary cultivar developed by Purple City Genetics. This modern take on a classic purple brings you that old school purple flavor you've been looking for. This heavy indica features sweet, creamy and wood aromas with an earthy taste.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.