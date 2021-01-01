About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Orange Fresca (Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet) derives its name from its aroma and flavor with its strong presence of freshly cut oranges and citrus herbs. Orange Fresca provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. It’s a great strain to tackle creative projects with.