Platinum Kush Breath (28g) - Private Stock
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Platinum Kush Breath (OG Kush x Afghani) is an Indica strain known to be felt immediately after consumption, numbing the body into a mellow relaxation. It can increase cerebral activity as well, with some reviewers stating their creativity is heightened. Many use this strain to help with sleep.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
