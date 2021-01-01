 Loading…

Power Stack Wedding Cake x Kush Mints

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Power Stack Wedding Cake x Kush Mints

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First. 3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere. _____ Wedding Cake Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content. Kush Mints Kush Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

