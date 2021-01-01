About this product

The Claybourne Power Stack - Another California First.



3g of high-testing, kief infused flower with convenient, pocket-sized packaging you will be ready to roll anytime, anywhere.

_____



Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.



Kush Mints

Kush Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent cross of the classic Bubba Kush X Animal Mints strains. Kush Mint brings on well-balanced effects that hit both mind and body with a high level of potency. The aroma is of earthy sweet woods and rich spicy coffee with a heavy kick of mint.