  5. Shake 'N Bake Black Triangle OG x GMO + Kief

Shake 'N Bake Black Triangle OG x GMO + Kief

by Claybourne Co.

Shake 'N Bake Black Triangle OG x GMO + Kief
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Shake 'N Bake Black Triangle OG x GMO + Kief

The Claybourne Shake 'N Bake - Another California First. 2 grams of perfectly ground flower from FULL BUDS, with 1 gram of high quality kief, all in one pocket-sized, convenient to use tube. Roll a high potency, high terpene joint, blunt, or pack a bowl with the perfect ratio of flower and kief. Makes three 1 gram joints. _____ Black Triangle OG Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation. GMO GMO is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.