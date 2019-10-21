About this product

Claybourne Private Stock Ounces Our Private Stock ounces use the same killer 1 oz. jar as our small buds, but are instead loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show, all go. _____ As its name suggests, the potency of Skywalker OG forces you into a galaxy far, far away. Skywalker OG, also known as “Skywalker OG Kush”, is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker and OG Kush strains. The Skywalker OG buds have the distinct aroma characteristics of Kush strains, that spicy herbal and dipped in diesel fuel scent, with a flavor profile to match. These buds have medium-sized dense round olive green nugs with burnt orange twisty hairs and rich orange undertones. These nugs appear dusted with a fine layer of milky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown. Due to these potent indica effects, Skywalker OG is a go-to strain for people seeking relief from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, cramping, and mild to moderate cases of depression.