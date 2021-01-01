About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Sweet Jack Haze is a triple threat of Sweet Skunk X Jack #22 X White Haze. This Sativa dominant strain as the name suggests has a delicious sweet skunky flavor with notes of rich kush spices, lime-citrus, and sage. Users report a stimulating euphoria with a soothing body buzz.