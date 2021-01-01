 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweeties (3.5g)

Sweeties (3.5g)

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Sweeties is an Indica that’s a complex cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, called "White Tahoe Cookies," that is then crossed with Faceoff BX1. This flavorful strain is sweet and fruity, with notes of honey and herbs when ground. Those lucky enough to get their hands on this strain have shared that it quickly brings on an uplifting euphoria that is long-lasting and powerful, offering an elevated mind and creative thinking. After time, the uplifting euphoria gives way to a relaxing and gentle body buzz.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

