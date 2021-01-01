Tahoe Pie (28g) - Private Stock
by Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Tahoe Pie is an indica-dominant strain. It has a fruity aroma and pleasant full-body effect. Users report stress relief, eased aches, and euphoria as some of this strain’s benefits.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
