  5. Tangimal (28g) - Private Stock

Tangimal (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Tangimal also known as Tangimal Cookies is a strain that delivers effects that are uplifted, euphoric, mildly sedative and relaxed. Users can expect to feel the majority of the cerebral euphoric effects early on until the effects taper off into physical relaxation.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

