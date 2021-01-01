About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

Tangimal also known as Tangimal Cookies is a strain that delivers effects that are uplifted, euphoric, mildly sedative and relaxed. Users can expect to feel the majority of the cerebral euphoric effects early on until the effects taper off into physical relaxation.