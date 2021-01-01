Wedding Tree (1g) - Flyers Pre-Rolls
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience. Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Wedding Tree
Wedding Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Tree - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
