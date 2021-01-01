Wedding Tree (3.5g) - Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation. Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency. Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready. _____ Wedding Tree is rich with tangy, sweet, earth, and lemon notes. Enjoy this unique Sativa-dominant hybrid between Wedding Cake and Lemon Tree.
Wedding Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Tree - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
