Purple Punch Clones

by Clonify

Authentic Purple Punch Clones. Our Purple Punch genetics came straight from the source, @supernovagardens. Buy here or at http://clonify.co/product/purple-punch/

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Clonify was born out of necessity. With a brand new recreational market here in Maine and no viable source to get “Grade A” genetics, we decided to provide the source ourselves. The backing of Clonify is well rounded, clean and professional. The care takers run on pure passion for the plant. Their number one priority is to make sure the customer gets a medical grade cut at a fair price, all the whilst providing hard to get strains and seeds. We will provide insights into emerging growing trends, products and a new selection of strains monthly.