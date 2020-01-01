 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Wookie Girl 91 Premium Pre-Roll - 1g

Wookie Girl 91 Premium Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Wookie Girl 91 Premium Pre-Roll - 1g

About this product

Another creation of Tierra Rojo, crossing the Wookie 91 (GSC x White 91) and Valley Girl resulted in a truly unique variety. With a floral and gassy undertone with a soothing hint of raspberry, this cultivar will leave you relaxed yet awake. Not to be mistaken with Bohdi’s Wookie.

