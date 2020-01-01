 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Goo

by Cold Brook Cannabis

Cold Brook Cannabis Cannabis Flower Purple Goo

About this product

Purple Goo by Cold Brook Cannabis

About this strain

Purple Goo

Purple Goo

If you’re looking to kick back and unwind after a long day, Purple Goo is there to give you a hand. This strain is pure relaxation with a euphoric twist. Providing a moderately strong body sensation and a sense of spiritual elevation, Purple Goo is a great nighttime strain and may work well for those who suffer from pain, stress, and depression. This is a sweet-tasting strain and has a piney, floral smell.

About this brand

Store in Maine that also produces their own cannabis.