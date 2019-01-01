Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Spa Collection Lip Love
$8.00MSRP
About this product
Colorado Hemp Institute CBD™ Spa Collection Lip Love 250 MG CBD Ingredients: Mango Butter, Beeswax (Local), Candelilla Wax, Caster Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, Hemp Extract, Fragrance (Vanilla MInt). Directions for Use: Apply to affected area as needed. For topical use only. Keep out of direct sunlight. Contents will melt in high temperature environment. Formulated especially for Colorado Hemp Institute by Zoe Life Soapworks, Rifle, CO These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to treat, diagnose, cure or prevent any disease. Keep out of reach of children, Do not use if safety seal is damaged or missing.
