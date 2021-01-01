About this product

Look no further for a great product for your lips. Keep your lips moisturized and healthy. Try our Lip Love sticks to help heal your chapped lips. Help alleviate soreness from cracked lips by absorbing the benefits of infused with full spectrum CBD – 250mgs in each stick!



Available Flavors: Lip Love single comes in vanilla mint; Lip Love DUO comes with 1 strawberry and 1 watermelon.



Size: .15 fl oz for each stick



Contains: 250mg of full spectrum CBD.



Suggested Use: Apply to lips as needed. For topical use only.



Ingredients: Mango Butter, Beeswax (Local), Candelilla Wax, Caster Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Fragrance.