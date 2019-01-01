 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tattoo Space

by Colorado Springs 420 Fest, Tattoo, & Art Expo

$600.00MSRP

10x10 Tattoo Space at the upcoming Colorado Springs 420 Fest on April 20-22 at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Each space is good for 2 artist and 1 helper. Booth comes with 4 chairs, 2 tables, 1 trash can, 1 sharps container, 1 gallon distilled water, 1 power strip, and wifi. Additional helper bands may be purchased for $25. Each artist must pay a $30 inspection fee to the City of Colorado Springs. For more information please contact Mike at 420tattoofest@gamil.com.

Colorado’s Largest 420 Event with over 100,000 sq. ft. indoors and outdoors!!! The event will be held at the Colorado Springs Event Center. We will have hundreds of 420 friendly vendors including growers and over 50 NATIONALLY recognized tattoo artist!! Come join us for this 3 DAY event on April 20-22, 2018!!! Bud Runs provided by Colorado Rocky Mountain High Tours. Live local bands, entertainment acts, and educational seminars all weekend long! Purchase tickets at cseeventcenter.ticketleap.com/420fest/