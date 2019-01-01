About this product

Connect uses the industry’s aggregated and anonymized dataset of cannabis flower that has been tested for cannabinoids and terpenes and organizes it in a 3D visualization that puts similar products close together, showing you the shape of the market by the chemistry of the flower. Connect™ will help consumers and the cannabis industry find the closest substitutes of cannabis strains they know and offer based on their chemical composition. Getting past just strain name and indica/sativa/hybrid, Connect uses the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of strains nationwide to help users navigate what the market has to offer. Find strains that will make you feel similar to other strains. Cultivate strains that will substitute for other strains you cultivate or ones your clients tend to buy. Ensure all the strains you offer on your retail shelves will provide the same expected effects your customers are looking for. Licensed businesses in states with Wholesale can click "Search for Strain" to find that strain on Wholesale, or click "Show Nearest Available", which will bring them to the most chemically similar strains currently available on Wholesale. View the world of cannabis in one place. See composites & strains. Toggle between Composite Dots, all the flower sold under a strain name, and Private Dots, flower sold under a strain name by a single producer. Positioned by similarity. Dots closest to each other have the most similar expected cannabinoid and terpene profile, while dots farther away from each other are more different. Filter based on state. Select your state to see what strains look like near you, and find new strains you may like near your current favorites. Identify flower based on its unique chemical profile. Dots and Regions are identified by their Imprint. Imprints show which cannabinoids and terpenes will likely be present, in what quantity, and with what likelihood. The pie chart in the center of each Imprint shows which terpene is likely to be dominant. When flower you like in Connect is available, find it in Wholesale with just one click. Currently available in Oregon. Wholesale will be rolling out to every recreational state in the US over 2019.