  Lab Testing

Lab Testing

by Confident Cannabis

About this product

For Labs: Seamlessly track orders and communicate with clients. Track orders and streamline your workflow. Manage all samples from one beautiful dashboard. Instantly access client data: the Clients dashboard give you access to your clients' information in one click. Point-and-click photo upload: uploading or changing photos of samples couldn't be easier or more efficient. QC data tracking: Confidently display your lab's test results in a beautiful interface. Easily add it to your website with an iframe. Fits perfectly into your workflow. ISO/NELAP compliance: gain accreditation with reliable audit logs and traceability features. METRC, Biotrack and Leaf integration: Integrate with all major seed-to-sale tracking software. Instrument Integration: Set importers to integrate with instruments or use custom forms to save hours of entry time. 3rd party API compatibility: Confident Cannabis Lab Testing integrates with Promium, CloudLIMS, LabVantage, and can integrate with any other platform through API. Give your clients something they REALLY want. One-click share: your clients can email, share a link, or use QR codes to provide easy access to test results with private information removed. Central display: clients access all test results in one dashboard. They can order and track the status of lab tests through a simple online interface. View analytics of results: users can compare products' test results over time. See individual potency performance over multiple harvests and batches. For Cannabis Companies: The easiest way to test your products. Make data-informed decisions. A reliable online store for all the supplies you need. View and share test results in one dynamic dashboard: access all test results in one dashboard. Order and track the status of lab tests through a simple online interface. One-click share: email your test results, share a link to them, or use QR codes to provide easy access to results with private information removed. Embeddable product catalog: confidently display your test results in a beautiful interface. Easily add it to your website with an iframe. Make data-informed decisions: get real-time price estimates for your products based on actual market data. Visualize the market: see scatterplots of the products in your market and where they are testing at for THC and CBD. View analytics of results: compare your products' test results over time. See individual potency performance over multiple harvests and batches. A reliable online store for all the supplies you need. The new Supply Store is built right into your Lab Testing experience so you can easily find whatever you need from one central location. Shop exclusive deals on grower and processor supplies from leading brands. “I love the service that Confident Cannabis offers. It is very fluid with the labs we use. We love it and our customers do as well.” - TJ's Gardens

About this brand

Founded on instilling trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it’s made of in real-time. It’s the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs.