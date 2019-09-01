 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sunset Sherbert

Sunset Sherbert

by Connected Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Connected Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Sunset Sherbert

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

katieGS

My #1, forever. 85% to 15% is the indica/sativa ratio, I think, which is perfect. I can smoke a bit before and during work to really calm me and keep me patient and focused. My mood is elevated and I'm pretty much floating along, peacefully, while still being productive and tethered to the earth. Once I'm home, the body relaxation is what I appreciate most. I can really relax and enjoy a night in (Haven't tried this out at social events yet - Just work and home). The euphoric feeling is definitely there throughout the high. In my experience, this also boosts libido. Try it if you haven't!

Speech420

The vape version, although medical grade was roughly only in the mid 70’s for %Thc , smoked kindly!

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

Connected Cannabis Co. Logo
Who We Are We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.  So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.