katieGS
on September 1st, 2019
My #1, forever. 85% to 15% is the indica/sativa ratio, I think, which is perfect. I can smoke a bit before and during work to really calm me and keep me patient and focused. My mood is elevated and I'm pretty much floating along, peacefully, while still being productive and tethered to the earth. Once I'm home, the body relaxation is what I appreciate most. I can really relax and enjoy a night in (Haven't tried this out at social events yet - Just work and home). The euphoric feeling is definitely there throughout the high. In my experience, this also boosts libido. Try it if you haven't!