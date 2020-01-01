 Loading…
COPPER CBD SALVE w/ LAVENDER & EUCALYPTUS

by Copper CBD

$54.95MSRP

While a lot of Copper CBD customers are looking for a CBD product they can ingest, some are looking to introduce CBD into their lives in other ways. Perhaps you are looking for additional moisture for your skin, or maybe for some muscle support. Our CBD Salve is the ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through topical application. Your skin is the largest organ of your body, meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast effects. Our CBD Salve is effective as soon as the product is absorbed into the skin. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our broad spectrum, premium grade CBD is mixed with organic beeswax and aromatic essential oils to create a salve that will benefit your skin and your joints in multiple ways. All of our salves are mixed in the USA, ensuring the highest quality. As you may have realized by now, not all CBD companies are the same. The good news is that Copper CBD has your best interest at heart. We use only the best quality ingredients in our products and make sure all batches of our CBD products are tested by third-party labs for potency and contaminants. Pick up some CBD salve today and use it as often as you need.

About this brand

We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.