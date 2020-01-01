About this product

While a lot of Copper CBD customers are looking for a CBD product they can ingest, some are looking to introduce CBD into their lives in other ways. Perhaps you are looking for additional moisture for your skin, or maybe for some muscle support. Our CBD Salve is the ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through topical application. Your skin is the largest organ of your body, meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast effects. Our CBD Salve is effective as soon as the product is absorbed into the skin. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our broad spectrum, premium grade CBD is mixed with organic beeswax and aromatic essential oils to create a salve that will benefit your skin and your joints in multiple ways. All of our salves are mixed in the USA, ensuring the highest quality. As you may have realized by now, not all CBD companies are the same. The good news is that Copper CBD has your best interest at heart. We use only the best quality ingredients in our products and make sure all batches of our CBD products are tested by third-party labs for potency and contaminants. Pick up some CBD salve today and use it as often as you need.