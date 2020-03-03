r6hairguy on September 20th, 2019

Got a cart of this as a new strain to try and I am loving it. Clean hits, instantly felt relaxed, good head high and body stress and pain went away. Definitely lights out for this one about 20 min in and feeling so good could go to bed now and sleep good if I wanted. Perfect to take to chill, clear your mind, relax and get ready to hit the sofa and watch some shows or to off to dreamland take your pick. Highly recommend!