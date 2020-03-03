 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Da Vinci OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Da Vinci OG Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Copperstate Farms

About this product

Clean, Healthy and Free of Residual Solvents, Copperstate Farms uses the most advance extraction technology to provide patients with a Clean, Consistent and Potent Premium Oil. Extracted from Copperstate Farms Sun Grown Flower and paired with High Quality Food Grade Terpenes, providing Copperstate Farms with a signature flavor and aroma we are known for. No Diluting. No Cutting Agents. No Residual Solvents.

Misco7796

I bought 8 half gram carts thinking I was a great deal. I was wrong! Every single one of them were half full! Plus there product is weak and has no lasting power. I never right a review but I had to with these. I feel disappointed and definitely ripped off.

r6hairguy

Got a cart of this as a new strain to try and I am loving it. Clean hits, instantly felt relaxed, good head high and body stress and pain went away. Definitely lights out for this one about 20 min in and feeling so good could go to bed now and sleep good if I wanted. Perfect to take to chill, clear your mind, relax and get ready to hit the sofa and watch some shows or to off to dreamland take your pick. Highly recommend!

About this brand

From farmers tending harvest to experienced scientists in the lab and dedicated sales associates on the ground, Copperstate Farms assures your dispensary and patients pure, quality cannabis products every time.