Micronutrient Uptake Enhancer: Humic Acids + Kelp

by Craft Buds™

About this product

Humic acids are a group of organic acids that improve your soil structure and make it easier for your plants to absorb what they need. The addition of kelp works synergistically with Humic acids to accelerate plant growth, increase tolerance to stress, & maintain plant health overall. Soil should be treated with an initial drench at a rate of 2 Oz to 1 Gallon of water; subsequent drenches should occur once a month. During the plants vegetative stage dilute 1 Oz of product into a quart of water and perform a foliar spray. With a spray pump or bottle - finely mist the tops and bottoms of your plants' leaves. Cease foliar application upon switch to flower. Do not mix directly with other concentrates, dilute beforehand. Shake well. Do not consume. May stain. Available Sizes: Quart Gallon 2.5 Gallons

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Craft Buds™ is founded with one thing in mind: providing the highest quality amendments to help grow quality flower with minimal expertise. Alongside your current nutrient regiment, Craft Buds™ will help you and your plants get the most out of the root-zone as well as the nutrients themselves. You want higher yields, more flavorful and fragrant flower, and stronger more explosive root growth and we can help. For 25 years we’ve worked with some of the largest names in commercial agriculture and competitive growing, having served our partners over 20 million gallons of soil amendments and root propagators. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality products for maximized yields. From helping amateur gardeners grow 600lb pumpkins and 300lb watermelons, to servicing the fields of Dole, Del Monte, Blue Diamond and Anheuser-Bush; we’ve made it clear that when it comes to soil ecology and plant health, we know what we’re doing. Money back guarantee on all orders. Free shipping on orders over $35. IG: @Craft_Buds_Official