Sativa

Lemon Meringue

by Craft Cannabis Company

Craft Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue

Exotic Genetix created Lemon Meringue by crossing a Lemon Skunk female and Cookies & Cream male. The resulting sativa-leaning strain reportedly has a sweet, lemon dessert-like flavor profile, just like its name suggests. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain's subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches. AVG THC;17-21%

Craft Cannabis Company Logo
Craft Cannabis Company is committed to bringing you the largest selection of top shelf indica, sativa, and hybrid cannabis flowers, concentrates and edibles from the best growers in Oklahoma. We offer the finest quality, hand-trimmed and cured cannabis, as well as, one of the largest selections of extracts & edibles available.

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

