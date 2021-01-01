Lemon Meringue
by Craft Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depressi Exotic Genetix created Lemon Meringue by crossing a Lemon Skunk female and Cookies & Cream male. The resulting sativa-leaning strain reportedly has a sweet, lemon dessert-like flavor profile, just like its name suggests.on, and minor headaches. AVG THC;17-21%
About this brand
Craft Cannabis Company
About this strain
Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.