About this product

This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depressi



Exotic Genetix created Lemon Meringue by crossing a Lemon Skunk female and Cookies & Cream male.



The resulting sativa-leaning strain reportedly has a sweet, lemon dessert-like flavor profile, just like its name suggests.on, and minor headaches. AVG THC;17-21%