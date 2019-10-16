Craft Cannabis Company
Lemon Meringue
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depressi
Exotic Genetix created Lemon Meringue by crossing a Lemon Skunk female and Cookies & Cream male.
The resulting sativa-leaning strain reportedly has a sweet, lemon dessert-like flavor profile, just like its name suggests.on, and minor headaches. AVG THC;17-21%
Exotic Genetix created Lemon Meringue by crossing a Lemon Skunk female and Cookies & Cream male.
The resulting sativa-leaning strain reportedly has a sweet, lemon dessert-like flavor profile, just like its name suggests.on, and minor headaches. AVG THC;17-21%
Lemon Meringue effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!