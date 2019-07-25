 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Craft Battery

by Craft Concentrates

2.33
About this product

Compatible with Craft Panacea 500mg cartridge and Craft Sesh 500mg cartridge (cartridges sold separately). 510 threaded battery, with variable heat settings and pre heat option. Our new batteries feature many colors to choose from: Silver, Blue, Orange, Pink, Green, Rainbow, Black, and White Our new batteries feature three voltage settings to choose from: White, Blue, Red 3 clicks to adjust voltage: Red, Blue, White 2 clicks to preheat hold for 15 seconds 5 clicks to turn on and turn off, Press and hold button to produce vapor

kt123

Love these batteries! I use the preheat function all the time for a super smooth hit. The pink is my favorite!

MeetD

Terrible product! It hasn’t worked out of the box, I go to web site and a 14 day mail in return policy? Pain....

chrissanchez82

The battery suck. I had to return it and get another one and it's still not working right they told me I need to contact craft which I do not know how I'm going to do to get my money back.

from Craft Concentrateson July 1st, 2019

Hello! So sorry to hear this! Please give us a call at 844-420-2710 or email us at info@craft710.com so we can help out!

About this brand

At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.