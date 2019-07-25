kt123
on July 25th, 2019
Love these batteries! I use the preheat function all the time for a super smooth hit. The pink is my favorite!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Compatible with Craft Panacea 500mg cartridge and Craft Sesh 500mg cartridge (cartridges sold separately). 510 threaded battery, with variable heat settings and pre heat option. Our new batteries feature many colors to choose from: Silver, Blue, Orange, Pink, Green, Rainbow, Black, and White Our new batteries feature three voltage settings to choose from: White, Blue, Red 3 clicks to adjust voltage: Red, Blue, White 2 clicks to preheat hold for 15 seconds 5 clicks to turn on and turn off, Press and hold button to produce vapor
on July 25th, 2019
Love these batteries! I use the preheat function all the time for a super smooth hit. The pink is my favorite!
on July 10th, 2019
Terrible product! It hasn’t worked out of the box, I go to web site and a 14 day mail in return policy? Pain....
on June 30th, 2019
The battery suck. I had to return it and get another one and it's still not working right they told me I need to contact craft which I do not know how I'm going to do to get my money back.
Hello! So sorry to hear this! Please give us a call at 844-420-2710 or email us at info@craft710.com so we can help out!