 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sesh Distillate Syringe by Craft

Sesh Distillate Syringe by Craft

by Craft Concentrates

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Craft Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Sesh Distillate Syringe by Craft

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Get creative with Craft's Sesh Syringes. Choose your own adventure with this full gram of pure, potent THC distillate oil. Each syringe is combined with naturally derived plant terpenes, allowing you to tailor your flavor experience. Use it to refill a cartridge, make an edible or dab it straight from the glass syringe. The possibilities are endless.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

KreeppyBudz

So glad I came across these little wonders! Versatile, potent and easy to use this product suits my needs, while maintaining a good pricing in my area. Will definatly be getting more!

About this brand

Craft Concentrates Logo
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.