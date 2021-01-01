 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sesh Wax - Sherbert Creamsicle - 1g
Hybrid

Sesh Wax - Sherbert Creamsicle - 1g

by Craft Concentrates

Write a review
Craft Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Sesh Wax - Sherbert Creamsicle - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.

About this brand

Craft Concentrates Logo
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review