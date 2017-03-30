 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fremont Freaks Pineapple | Chocolate 100mg 10-pack

by Craft Elixirs

Delicious candied pineapple infused with THC and dusted with chocolate. 10mg THC per bag

MuckRack

Photos on this page aren't doing these pieces justice. Aside from the fact that it's pineapple wrapped in chocolate, keep in mind that it's pineapple wrapped in chocolate. Super tasty, not overdone on the sweetness. They are not overly chewy, in fact the batch I had even had some crisp to it, which I loved. Wife and I love chowing down on these - highly recommend if you can find em!

dancingspider76

Delicious. Very good quality dried pineapple, not overly chewy or dry. No strong flavor of cannabis, just sweet, tasty dried pineapple with light sugary coating. Low dose per bag, which I prefer in edibles. Looking forward to sharing this with friends. Got it at Hashtag in Fremont. They also have the syrups there. This line of edibles looks so good! They use lots of beautiful, fresh fruit in everything.

Craft Elixirs LLC formed in 2013 to be a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from local Washington State seasonal ingredients. Since then we have grown to produce Pioneer Square fruit noms, Fermont Freaks dried fruit snacks, and Dank chocolate syrups. We still produce variety of syrup elixirs that excite the palette with a sophisticated mix of fruitful and savory ingredients. Artisanal handcrafted syrups can be used for making carbonated sodas, fun cocktails, marinades, topping for ice cream or other mixology crafts. Creative cooks can use the unique syrups for additional ingredients in baking and other recipes.