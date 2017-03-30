Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
Delicious candied pineapple infused with THC and dusted with chocolate. 10mg THC per bag
on March 30th, 2017
Photos on this page aren't doing these pieces justice. Aside from the fact that it's pineapple wrapped in chocolate, keep in mind that it's pineapple wrapped in chocolate. Super tasty, not overdone on the sweetness. They are not overly chewy, in fact the batch I had even had some crisp to it, which I loved. Wife and I love chowing down on these - highly recommend if you can find em!
on July 27th, 2016
Delicious. Very good quality dried pineapple, not overly chewy or dry. No strong flavor of cannabis, just sweet, tasty dried pineapple with light sugary coating. Low dose per bag, which I prefer in edibles. Looking forward to sharing this with friends. Got it at Hashtag in Fremont. They also have the syrups there. This line of edibles looks so good! They use lots of beautiful, fresh fruit in everything.