  5. Face Mints Indica Flower 3.5g

Face Mints Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Uplifting, Cerebral Flavor: Orange, Cinnamon Lineage: Face Off OG, Kush Mint Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, caryophyllene A cross between Face Off OG and Kush Mint, Face Mints is a powerful indica with strong sedative effects and nice orange and cinnamon flavors. Beware, Face Mints is not for the faint of heart. This strain is usually best kept for the end of the day due to its strong psychoactive effects and heavy couch lock some enthusiasts report. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

1 customer review

5.01

Crowland11

This is the perfect strain to hit right before bed. It is so relaxing with a nice flavor.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.