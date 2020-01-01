GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 each
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cresco Indica Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Each known for its dense purple buds, Grape Ape is crossed with Honey Boo to create a heavy hitting indica that can be used to relieve stress and pain. Grape flavors are paired with deep relaxing effects, making this strain well-suited for evening use.
Be the first to review this product.