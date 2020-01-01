 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed Flavor: Diesel, Berry Lineage: Gelato 45, Jet Fuel OG Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene G6, our cross between Jet Fuel OG and Gelato 45, is a sweet, pungent diesel hybrid that packs a high energy jolt followed by mellow relaxation. This strain is the definition of a balanced high, perfect for afternoon balance breaks, like a walk in the park on a Sunday afternoon. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

About this brand

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.