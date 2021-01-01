 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Bean Sativa Live Sauce 1g

Lemon Bean Sativa Live Sauce 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Lemon Bean Sativa Live Sauce 1g
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Lemon Bean Sativa Live Sauce 1g
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Lemon Bean Sativa Live Sauce 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A 2021 Emerald Cup Award winner in the Hydrocarbon Liquid (Sauce) category, our Lemon Bean strain is a citrus-forward and refreshing cross between Lemon Tree and OG Eddy. Sweet and zesty lemon aromas pair with sweet and hoppy notes on this palate. Effects onset like a sativa initially, and give way to a tingly, relaxing sensation. Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Reported Effects: Uplifted, Relaxed Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

About this brand

Cresco Cannabis Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review