Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. MAC 7's Alien Cookies and Columbian lineage team up for this heavy, sativa-leaning hybrid. Bright orange and floral flavor notes come through upon use, and users can expect a rush of energy and euphoria upon use with the effects sustained throughout the day.