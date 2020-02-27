 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Outer Space

by Cresco Cannabis

5.02
About this product

Outer Space by Cresco Cannabis

2 customer reviews

eagle559

Great focus throughout. No loss of energy. Clears tension, stress, anxiety as well as aches and pains. Grab a helmet, get in the game!

Rjniccolai

Really fruity smell and tastes incredible

About this strain

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

About this brand

Consistently growing premium cannabis. Three different strains — Rise, a sativa for energy and creativity, Refresh, a hybrid for clarity and balance, and Rest, an indica for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your best. Find flower, concentrates and vapes at a dispensary near you.