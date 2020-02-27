Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Outer Space by Cresco Cannabis
on February 27th, 2020
Great focus throughout. No loss of energy. Clears tension, stress, anxiety as well as aches and pains. Grab a helmet, get in the game!
on November 22nd, 2019
Really fruity smell and tastes incredible
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.